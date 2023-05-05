Kathryn Hickok

The Centers for Disease Control issued a nationwide recall on April 28 for 2-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with a better if used by date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. Look below for specific codes.

As of May 1, 2023, 13 cases of illness have been confirmed and linked to Salmonella-contaminated flour. The CDC recommends throwing it away or returning the flour where you bought it. Suppose you store flour in another container and don't remember the brand or use-by date. In that case, it is recommended to discard the flour and thoroughly wash the container before using the container again. If you continue to use a separate container to keep your flour, consider cutting out the use-by date and UPC codes and taping to the container for future reference. This could prevent unnecessary waste.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

