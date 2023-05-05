The Centers for Disease Control issued a nationwide recall on April 28 for 2-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with a better if used by date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. Look below for specific codes.
As of May 1, 2023, 13 cases of illness have been confirmed and linked to Salmonella-contaminated flour. The CDC recommends throwing it away or returning the flour where you bought it. Suppose you store flour in another container and don't remember the brand or use-by date. In that case, it is recommended to discard the flour and thoroughly wash the container before using the container again. If you continue to use a separate container to keep your flour, consider cutting out the use-by date and UPC codes and taping to the container for future reference. This could prevent unnecessary waste.
But flour is cooked. Well, flour tends to go airborne due to its powdery nature, increasing the likelihood of flour spreading on countertops or floors where adults or children can unknowingly ingest it. For this reason, it is essential to disinfect surfaces after using raw flour and always wash your hands after handling raw flour.
Homemade playdough uses flour, and it is not uncommon for children to taste playdough making homemade playdough potentially risky. The CDC recommends using commercially heat-treated flour for homemade playdough to keep little ones safe. Experts state heat treating flour at home does not work. Salmonella is killed when food products made with flour are baked, fried, sauteed or boiled, but in dry flour, Salmonella is more heat resistant when moisture is low. More research is needed to confirm how hot and for how long you would have to heat the flour at home.
The illness from Salmonella is serious. Symptoms can start six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria. Call a health care provider if you or your child has symptoms of diarrhea and a fever above 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea for more than three days and not improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and unable to keep liquids down. Children and adults over 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience severe symptoms from Salmonella requiring hospitalization.
Flour is considered a raw food. Incidences like this make eating raw cookie dough or cake batter dangerous. Resist the temptation to taste the batter. It's not worth the risk.
Look for the package UPC codes: Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5-pound bag) 000-16000-19610. Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (10-pound bag) 000-16000-19580. Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour (2-pound bag) 000-16000-10710. Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour (5-pound bag) 000-16000-10610
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
