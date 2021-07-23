Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
One of our most admirable human traits is our ability to focus reason and ingenuity to supply our needs.
For example, we needed vaccines to stop a deadly pandemic, and within a matter of months we invented some and produced billions of doses. Another example: our bodies crave sugar and in the developed world we routinely produce enough food to supply over 3,600 calories daily per individual. (For reference, 1,800 is deemed the lower threshold for healthy human populations.)
This ability is not without downsides. To satisfy demand, our society has figured out how to supply dangerous hallucinogenic drugs and feed a wide range of addictive self-destructive habits. Too much sugar facilitates an epidemic of diabetes. And it is now apparent that satisfying another “need” is on the verge of destroying us: the need for conflict.
Who wants conflict? According to Psychology Today, we all do. Conflict serves a very critical role: it drives change. Any person dissatisfied with the world desires change. And while change without conflict is possible, conflict accelerates and energizes forces of change. The faster and greater transformation you desire, the greater your need for conflict.
Now consider that amazing ability to deliver what we need. Sweeping societal adaptation has aligned to supply conflict: trends in music, art, journalism, politics and philosophy all promote tribalism, intolerance, impatience and demonization of the “other.” This is what makes “cancel culture” possible. It is also what fuels the counter-reaction to desperately salvage what has made America great.
Enough sugar to promote healthy brain development is essential. Too much can kill us. The same is true of conflict. One of the reasons we revere change agents like Payne, Jefferson, Douglas and King is how they cut the dose of conflict with the right measure of civility.
Civility is not a tactic or ploy. It is not a weakness of mind or crisis of faith. It serves only one purpose: to recognize the need for humility when implementing change in a world defined by infinite diversity. An irresistible drive for change, and an unyielding commitment to civility do not neutralize one another. History shows this combination makes a potent product: continuous improvement widely accepted.
So perhaps we don’t need to muzzle those seeking conflict. It serves even better to harness that energy and match it to an equally strong demand for civility.