How out of touch are Idaho conservative voters to realize that their elected state representatives have little interest in peoples' individual welfare? Gov. Little recently passed two legislative bills bowing to dairy industry demands to increase cow manure allowances for the industry. Anyone driving across Jerome , Twin and Gooding counties can hardly ignore the choking acrid vapors permeating through their vehicle. Drivers can be prepared for an even more pungent travel experience in the coming months. Add these measures to previous and ongoing legislative attempts representing the gop's primary constituency, industry, and it's obviously clear that Idaho's conservative voters electing these business focused shills have little knowledge of politics or common sense.
George Deeb,
Pocatello