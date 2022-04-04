Cutting taxes seems simple and it is. But our Idaho Legislature decided to play games. Raising taxes on everyone to lower taxes for a few is NOT good tax policy. With a $1.9 billion dollar surplus, WE SHOULD CUT BOTH sales and property taxes. Sadly, instead of simply doing a big tax cut, leaders are pushing a complex tax shift plan. It will likely lead to an INCREASE IN TAXES as inflation keeps taking its toll on Idaho.
You will be here form Legislatures that they Passed the largest tax relief in Idaho History. Here is what did happen. From the beginning of the session, the governor's plan was to spend up most of the record surplus on government projects and programs, and apply only a portion of it to income tax relief. In January, the legislature and the governor agreed to an income tax cut and rebate amounting to $600 million, but only part of that coming from the surplus. There is still at least a $1.5 billion surplus remaining. They spend up what's left.
There have been legislators that have been pushing for more tax cuts (after all, the budget surplus came from extra tax collections on hard-working Idahoans). Proposals have been made to repealing the grocery tax, cutting sales taxes, cutting the tax on gasoline, and/or reducing or repealing property taxes. Unfortunately all these proposals were met with a leadership brick wall.
What was presented was a 40+ page bill tinkering with property taxes, sales taxes, county budgets, and the food credit on income taxes. The bill is being promoted as a big win for Idaho taxpayers, but it is NOT true tax relief. It is a partial property tax cut for a few Idahoans, but a sales tax INCREASE for everyone.
Their plan removes all city and county taxes from homeowners on their primary residence (school bond/levy property taxes will still remain). The state will increase the sales tax rate from 6% to 7.85% (that is a whopping 31% increase in sales tax collections). There is a small increase in income tax credits of $75 per person to offset the higher sales taxes we will pay on groceries. All told, property taxes go down (for homeowners), sales taxes go up (for everyone), income taxes go down a tiny bit (tax credit), and Idaho ends up with a total of $12 million in tax "cuts." This is a tiny tax cut when you realize it's less than 1% of the entire budget surplus. It is insulting.
The $12 million cut may be an optimistic forecast itself, here's why. Because of inflation and economic growth, total sales (in dollars) and the sales taxes collected will likely be higher than projected. They have exceeded projections for the last two years by a lot. In fact, if we take the trend of the last few years, sales tax collections will probably be about $112 more than planned. This means the bill proposing a $12 million tax cut, will actually end us up with a $100 million tax INCREASE after all is said and done.
We must get REAL TAX RELIEF.
Rebecca Branson,
Preston