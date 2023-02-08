My name is Joseph Crupper. I’m also known as Miss Cali Je. I’m the President of the “woeful” Reading Time with the Queens, a local non-profit that puts on family-friendly programs in Southeast Idaho.

I think what Mr. Parsons is saying in his editorial on February 3rd is this: it was okay when queer communities kept themselves underground and out of the public eye, but it is inappropriate for them to come into the daylight and promote the idea that they (queer people) have community and culture like the rest of us.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.