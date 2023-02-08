My name is Joseph Crupper. I’m also known as Miss Cali Je. I’m the President of the “woeful” Reading Time with the Queens, a local non-profit that puts on family-friendly programs in Southeast Idaho.
I think what Mr. Parsons is saying in his editorial on February 3rd is this: it was okay when queer communities kept themselves underground and out of the public eye, but it is inappropriate for them to come into the daylight and promote the idea that they (queer people) have community and culture like the rest of us.
To clarify: queer people are allowed to be in public. Queer people are allowed to show up to events that are created for them and their children. Queer people are allowed to put on Pride events and Reading Times. Parents can look for and include their queer children in these spaces. (Yes, queer kids exist. I would know, I was one. Thank God they have the unwavering courage that I lacked.) I think it is also important to note that these events are far from mandatory. Your children are certainly not required to attend. This is missed in much public discourse around anything that queer people do. Every action we take is a perceived slight on the integrity of the family. In actuality, we are just trying to strengthen our own families.
I cannot and will not engage in any of these culture wars. I can only speak for myself. Reading Time with the Queens has a mission: to have drag performers read stories that will teach us how to accept and love ourselves and others. If our dissenters cared to see what is happening at our program, they can go to ReadingTimeWithTheQueens.com and watch any one of our meticulously catalogued programs. My goal is to create the spaces that my peers and I needed when we were kids. I refuse to waiver to anyone who has an inaccurate view of queer people as innately lurid. I ask that my work in these family-friendly spaces stands on its own. No bill or protest will stop us from creating more inclusive and loving communities. If Mr. Parsons would like to do the same, he may call the Marshall Public Library and book the community room for a well-crafted event like the rest of us.
