I am heartbroken, but unsurprised. to read of the protests that happened at Reading Time with the Queens at Marshall Public Library. Having attended many of these events with our children, the message that emanates from these events is simple: treat each other and ourselves with kindness, care for one another, and celebrate who we are. These are messages I hope my children see demonstrated daily, learn from, and put back out into the world both through everyday kindnesses and in standing up for others.

The irony that hate groups and zealots think their own bigotry should define how I raise my children and the world that we want to see for them should be painful to every one of us. To bring that ugliness to a space in which people increase kindness, celebrate difference, and teach acceptance is not something any of us should want to see in our community, in our state, or in our world. There is nothing inspirational about bigotry, homophobia, or transphobia and it's imperative that our community shows there's no space for this kind of hate here or anywhere. If someone dislikes a public event, they can simply not attend it. Don't deprive us and our children of the kind of community we want and need in our lives.

