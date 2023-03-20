POCATELLO — Walking up to enter the Reading Time with the Queens program, you’ll be met with a few options: Twirl, dance, tunnel or fist bump.
Upon your decision, a cascade of rainbow-colored umbrellas welcomes you into a safe space of friendly people. Then, there will be a few tables to make crafts before all of the children gather around to listen to drag queen Miss Cali as she begins the program.
Saturday’s program theme was “Sew What?” where children learned some keywords in sign language about sewing, sang songs and read books. Over 100 people attended.
Following a February incident at the Marshall Public Library where protesters filled the seats available to the children and families at Reading Time with the Queens, the program has moved to the Temple Emanuel synagogue on North 18th Avenue. The Jewish temple is absolutely stunning, and Miss Cali expressed her appreciation to be able to relocate the program there.
“I think here's the thing that needs to be remembered is that we had to move because we don't have confidence in our public spaces anymore, and that's egregious and terrible,” Miss Cali said. “I'm very grateful that Rabbi Sara and Dale opened their space up to us. This was not our only option, but we chose it because we felt we were going to be safest here.”
Rowan Smith, vice president of Reading Time with the Queens, further described why the Jewish temple was the safest option.
“The rules for a demonstration on private property are different from public property,” Smith said. “Things like sidewalks are still public property, but we have full discretion of who is here today. Our main priority has always been and will always be creating a successful, enjoyable program for children and families in our community.”
Miss Cali described the reason why Reading Time with the Queens needed to relocate.
“(The protesters') intention was to make sure that we were not able to be in public, and they got what they wanted in that case,” Miss Cali said. “We have a right to be in public and the reason we decided not to be at the library is not really because I'm scared of them, but because I have to consider the families and kids first. I'm not going to put kids in between groups of adults and make the children pay for our sins.”
Caitlin Pankau, a local parent who has attended a few of the Reading Time with the Queens programs, says the reason she brings her child to the program is that “it’s fun and a great way to be a part of the community. It’s good to have exposure to all peoples,” she said. “This is joy. What's important about this is that oftentimes when we learn about stories of the queer community, it's always stories of victimization. But what we don't center on very often is joy. I think this is another way to do that.”
Miss Cali described why she loves performing at Reading Time with the Queens.
“(The best part of the program was) how engaged the kids were,” Miss Cali said. “They have feelings about the world that are not given care to sometimes. That's obviously not to say anything about their families, it's just that when you're in spaces with like-minded individuals and you're seeing kids have a fun time listening to books, it's a different environment than at home at the dinner table. I knew that when I was young, I would've really appreciated having a group of people that were just coming together for the specific purpose of having fun. There's no other agenda attached to it. We created reading time because we wanted to make a place where kids felt safe to be who they are because we did not have that when we were kids.”
Miss Cali further touched on the strength of the LGBTQ community and her gratitude for the people of Pocatello’s support.
Miss Cali said, “I'm incredibly grateful to live in a community that would make themselves so available and choose to be kind.”
Reading Time with the Queens will hold their next program at Cassy’s Caring Paws on South Main Street to fit their next theme “OOO! Dogs!” on April 15 at 1:30 p.m. To learn more about Reading Time with the Queens, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/ReadingTimeWithTheQueens.
A Sin-agogue is the perfect place for them. Tiny Tim looks like it could play football.
