Wouldn’t it be nice if Risch spent a little more time working for the problems facing Idaho instead of a war we are well aware of and sickened by…issues like gun control legislation to remove military style weapons from personal use: the dismal record of education in Idaho by focusing on improving education in Idaho, which has one of the worst reputations in the United States (the ‘keep them stupid so they don’t research for facts’ by encouraging them to react to gaslighting conspiracy theories instead); the ‘right to work’ nonsense which means employees are not protected from predatory employers and the pathetic wages that go along with that self-serving legislation. Women’s issues, and failure to protect women from the desire to control their own reproductive health choices and care, but of course, NO MAN has any legislation controlling their reproduction issues, including supporting the children they help create (women do not have babies in a vacuum). The fact that he has never stood out as someone with a spine except when it comes to supporting legislation the protects his own extensive land holdings…just to name a few things he falls in line on instead of thinking for himself or representing anyone outside of his own party in this red state. Not all of us are red or blue but prefer these issues be thought through for a change affecting all of us, especially by pandering to someone who uses public funds for a little trip that he has no businesses taking and is a pathetic attempt to gaslight the public.