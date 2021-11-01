In response to Mike Murphy's column about the Weiser High School "Ginsberg Incident," I have a couple of suggestions that should solve this moral conundrum.
Since it's impossible to undo the teacher's act, why not balance it out by offering an alternative viewpoint from an enduring historical/literary source? Putting the twentieth chapter of Leviticus on the kids' supplementary reading list should do the trick, although its mere twenty-seven verses fall far short of the famed Beat Poet's loquacity. As for those who might protest that "the Bible doesn't belong in schools," it should be noted that Leviticus is part of the Torah, and the Torah is the Jews' most sacred text. Antisemitism is not indicative of enlightenment. Unless Americans want a repeat performance from the Third Reich, it would be unwise to forment hatred towards - or even ignorance about - the Pentateuch.
Regarding Murphy's implicit contention that the "salacious" parts of "Howl" are relatively innocuous for today's 14-year-olds, I suggest that the ISJ settle the matter by publishing those portions prominently and allowing its readers, subscribers, and advertisers decide. If eastern Idaho's citizenry agrees that Ginsberg's words are harmless, then by all means, let high school freshmen read those words! Perhaps they can do so at the dinner table immediately following the prayer, so that the whole family can benefit from such esteemed educational material.