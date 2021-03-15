Along with a nice photograph of a mountain lion right above it, the above headline, in extremely large font size captured my attention in the March 7th Idaho State Journal. As a concerned sportsman I started reading the piece to find out what was “Killing all cats”. After reading the article it became clear that the point of it was to dramatize someones’ disagreement with a Idaho Fish & Game big game management proposal regarding mountain lion harvest. Here are some counterpoints to some of the misleading dramatized comments made in “Killing all cats”.
How can the statement, “ there will be far fewer ……. or animals to be seen in Idaho.”, be correct when mountain lion prey on virtually every other animal, and most birds in Idaho. Logic and biology would seem to dictate that if lion populations were reduced prey populations would increase.
To make the statement that the proposal would move Idaho “backward toward 1971 when…..were termed predators” is once again very misleading and incorrect. The proposal still maintains a regulated hunting season and mandatory check in of female harvest to enable Fish & Game to monitor harvest and age structure. Not advocating for a return of lions to predator status, I would like to point out that even in the bad old days of 1080 and unregulated harvest lions were not all “decimated” as the article would have you believe the proposed regulation revisions would do.
Other than a very minimal incidental harvest, virtually all mountain lion harvest is done utilizing dogs. It seems contradictory that the “old” friend the article quotes, who has treed hundreds of cougars, and other houndsmen, who are the ones that have the ultimate control of mountain lion harvest, are the ones complaining and warning of “a slaughter”.
The article has chosen to ignore or does not understand the complexities of big game management, hunter dispersement, predator pit theory, and many other issues but is more than willing to advocate for one big game animal to the possible detriment of many other species.
Speaking for myself, to insinuate that the Humane Society of the United States should be involved in big game management in Idaho is very insulting and highly illustrates the articles extreme bias.
The article quotes and references a lot of information from the state of Washington and leads you to believe things are great there with respect to mountain lions. Please note that the state of Washington does not allow hunting of lions with dogs except by their game department. A quick Google search of mountain lions in Washington state reveals that at this very moment there is legislation being introduced to reinstate hound hunting to help alleviate all the mountain lion/human/livestock conflict.
To call the proposed Fish & Game regulation revisions “an annihilation policy” is an extreme exaggeration. A quick review of lion regulations in other western states such as Nevada and Arizona reveals that for the most part Idaho is fairly restrictive on lion harvest even if the proposed regulation revisions are instituted.
The article chooses to ignore or does not realize that the current F & G proposed regulation changes also include numerous reductions in deer hunting opportunity in an effort to increase overall deer numbers. This illustrates the multiple changes being implemented to help increase overall deer population.
I agree whole-heartedly with the last sentence of this article “ Your voices should be heard wherever you fall on the spectrum of this complex issue.”
Terry W. Taysom,
Pocatello