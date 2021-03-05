In his February 14 column, Leonard Hitchcock did an excellent job of explaining the problems with our method of electing Presidents. Because of the Electoral College, the concept of one person one vote does not rule. Hitchcock discusses possible ways to improve the system, including the very best way, in my opinion. That would be through the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). When states with enough Electoral Votes to secure the election of a candidate have joined the compact, their electors would all cast their votes for the candidate who attained the most popular votes in the country. More information at npv.org. If states with 74 Electoral Votes join NPVIC, our next Presidential election could actually represent the votes of the majority of our citizens.