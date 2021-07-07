I noticed that Mr. Chad Sellers questioned the death toll numbers from the CDC. So, I will go ahead explain for Chad’s sake which has been explained numerous times in the news media and many publications. The numbers I depict in my article are published under CDC Table 1: Estimated Influenza Disease Burden, by Season — United States, 2010-11 through 2019-20 Influenza Seasons. I copied only the last two columns of the table because the other columns are irrelevant.
U. S., 2010-2011
through 2019-20
influenza Seasons
Season Deaths
2010-2011 37,000
2011-2012 12,000
2012-2013 43,000
2013-2014 38,000
2014-2015 51,000
2015-2016 23,000
2016-2017 38,000
Preliminary estimates*
2017-2018* 61,000
2018-2019* 34,000
2019-2020* 22,000
* Estimates from the 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020 seasons are preliminary and may change as data are finalized.
As you can see from the table there is a vast difference from one year to another year in the number of deaths. Also, 600 deaths in 2020-2021 as opposed to the numbers shown in the table a is a significant difference. Obviously, Chad only cherry picked those items from my article he thought he could dispute. I did not say that mask wearing was the only contribution to the lower death rate but a major contribution to the lower death rate.
For Chad’s benefit I’m going to try explain to him why there is such a difference in flu deaths per year. Flu viruses are constantly changing (called “antigenic drift”) – they can change from one season to the next or they can even change within the course of one flu season. Each annual flu season is normally associated with a major influenza virus sub type. The associated sub type changes each year, due to development of immunological resistance to a previous year's strain (through exposure and vaccinations), and mutational changes in previously dormant viruses’ strains. Therefore, this is just one of the reasons the death rate varies each season.
Deaths peak when the H3N2 strain of influenza A dominates. When it's H1N1 or influenza B, the toll is quite a bit lower. Scientists can guess which strain may predominate in a given year, but it's only a guess. That's why the flu vaccine doesn't work in some years. But it usually does.
The CDC is also closely monitoring the COVID-19 variants. These variants just like the flu virus have mutations in the virus genome that alter the characteristics and cause the virus to act differently in ways that are significant to public health (e.g., causes more severe disease, spreads more easily between humans, requires different treatments, changes the effectiveness of current vaccines).
I hope that Chad has heard about the Delta variant. When that variant does become prevalent in Idaho, unfortunately we’ll be back to wearing masks; but the masks will protect most of us from the Delta variant and the flu beginning in the fall season.
The bottom line is if you disagree with the numbers and you think they are not factual, then it is your responsibility to provide a reliable source of your data or numbers before question my source.
John Jefimoff,
Pocatello