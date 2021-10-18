Why in the world would you make this front page news other than to make people feel fear of “others”. I call this racist and fear mongering making immigrants into drug traffickers. Does anyone really believe poor people making a trek from a war torn, gang riddled, tornado and hurricane damaged country can gather enough ‘drugs’ and walk to the United States carrying everything they have and bringing their children too? By focusing all media on drug traffickers it takes away from the much more pressing concern of the poor peoples needing safe refuge from the gangs in their own countries as well as the destruction of hurricanes, poverty and lack of basic needs.
This article focused solely on ‘drug trafficking’ rather than the real issue of the immigrants fleeing war and poverty and gangs in their native country. Please stop and think about what these people are fleeing and looking for in the United States and quit labeling them as ‘others’ we need to be afraid of….immigrants are people just like us but a lot poorer.
Why didn’t the state governors line up on the steps of Perdue Pharmaceuticals when the company was pumping opioids into our country?
How much of our state funds were spent when Gov. Little traveled to the border and left our state open to Ms. McGeachin’s extreme political actions? Did Little talk to any immigrants or did he just talk all the other Republicans grandstanding at the border? Did Little talk to the people who would l love to come to Idaho and take jobs we white people won’t do? I see a lot of help-wanted signs out here in Idaho. There was no talk about the struggle of immigrants….making the entire crisis about drug trafficking rather than the major human concerns at the border.