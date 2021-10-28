I have been following the Pocatello City Council, and find it deeply divided and has been operating in troubling fashion. One notable incident occurred during the work session for the budget, in which a "coalition" of like minded councilmen (council persons?) requested additional information. Additional information is never a bad idea, however the timing and the way it was requested left a lot to be desired. Keep in mind that the council work sessions usually come near to the end of the budget process. Telling the CFO that you don't like what he's done and basically start over, which resulted in the Chief Financial Officer resigning, is absolutely terrible governance for councilmen that have been through the budget process before. If you wanted it done differently, it should have come up shortly after the previous budget period began, because many start working on the next budget as soon as the new fiscal year begins, and continues for nearly the entire year. Also, it appears that while the city council is usually considered non partisan, in this council it is anything but.
On a statewide note, I am deeply troubled by the actions of our Lt. Governor, and find McGeachin to be both a loose cannon and guilty of self aggrandizing to the detriment of the office and the state. I also have lost all respect for the Idaho Freedom Foundation after a couple of missteps. I no longer pay any attention to anything they put out and recommend everyone consider the same.
On the national level, I have several concerns, but 1 is the President saying he wants more truth in government and wanted a truth czar. Unfortunately, truth escapes the President, from telling us he used to drive 18 wheelers to being shot at in war zones to saying there was no covid vaccine when he took office (forgetting that he was vaxxed in December 2020. Or that he was doubling the rate of vaccination to 1 million per day, when it was averaging over 983,000 the week before he took office and over a million when he took control. Or that Hunter would divest of all foreign holdings. It hasn't gotten better. Do you remember that Trump wanted an infrastructure bill first thing when he got in office? Chuck Schumer famously said the country needed it, it as the right thing to do, and he would prevent it from happening so that in 4 years it would be a Democrat idea. Worked. Too bad it isn't really an infrastructure bill now.
I followed with great interest the Maricopa County election audit. I was surprised that the Democrats would send 70 lawyers to fight it at every turn instead of helping because they said it would show Trump to be lying and an idiot. Not so. While the numbers did show that Biden won the election, it also showed huge problems with the process, with the procedures not being followed, security not as was explained to us, and about 5 times as many illegal or fraudulent votes as the margin that Biden won by. Definitely we have problems that need to be addressed prior to the next election.
I see that candidate for Virginia Governor Terry Mcauliffe is campaigning with Stacy Abrams and claiming that her election was stolen from her because the voter rolls had been purged (per state law passed several years previously by a Democrat Governor and legislature). I find that troubling that they claim foul because A Republican Brian Kemp actually followed the law.
Along the same line, I see the Democrats are still saying that voter ID laws will hurt black voters while 69% to 73% of black voters polled favor Voter ID, along with 62% of Democrats, 87% Independents, and 92% Republicans favoring. In the states that have used voter ID, problems haven't surfaced. If you give the people some time to get their ID's, it shouldn't be a problem. Nearly everyone has photo ID anyway - it's required for almost everything from banking to travel to getting a library card to renting a room or getting utilities.
Ok. Enough rant for today.
It was suggested that loose cannon is a harsh term. Yes, it is.
Joe Jones,
Rockland