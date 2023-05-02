POCATELLO — Following an April 21 fire that destroyed much of their school, Highland High School's 1,600 students this week started a hybrid schedule that has them attending classes at Century High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Highland students are spending the other days of the week remote learning from home with in-person support available from their teachers at the district’s Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus, the former Allstate building.
The arrangement, which has Century students remote learning from home on Tuesdays and Thursdays to make room for the Highland students, will continue for the rest of the school year. The plan was approved by the Pocatello-Chubbuck school board on April 25.
To prepare for Highland's move to Century, an open house was held on Monday at Century for Highland students and their families. Nearly 900 people showed up for the event, which was also attended by Century faculty and staff.
When Highland students first arrived at Century on Tuesday morning, they were welcomed by Century administrators, faculty, staff and students as well as Pocatello-Chubbuck school board members and School District 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell.
“I loved seeing all of the big smiles,” Howell said in a press release. “The Highland community has been through a significant tragedy. The ability to bring everyone together under one roof has been one of our highest priorities.”
Sheryl Brockett, principal of Century High School, said in a press release that she was happy to see the Highland students come to Century, adding that she saw plenty of gratitude from them.
“I’m so glad Highland has this opportunity to learn in person and finish the year strong,” she said.
Highland Principal Brad Wallace said Tuesday's first day of classes for Highland students at Century was a positive experience for everyone and one teacher even compared it to a scene from "High School Musical."
“The day was awesome,” Wallace said in a press release. “There was a line of people cheering everybody on as they walked in.”
Wallace also thanked Pocatello High School for bringing breakfast burritos to Century on Monday and Tuesday and for allowing Highland students to use the Thunder's facilities.
“This whole experience has made me think about the mission of our school district, and it’s never been more clear that we truly are MORE TOGETHER,” Wallace said in the press release.
It's unclear when Highland students will be able to return to Highland High School for classes following the April 21 fire that destroyed the D Wing of the school, including its cafeteria and gymnasium. The rest of the school suffered only light smoke and water damage but will have to be cleaned and thoroughly inspected before students will be able to return.
The fire was accidentally caused by faulty electrically powered equipment, the Pocatello Fire Department concluded. There were no injuries.
