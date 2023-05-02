Highland students

Highland High School students pictured on Tuesday at Century High School where they're attending classes after a fire destroyed much of their school on April 21.

 Kyle Riley Photo

POCATELLO — Following an April 21 fire that destroyed much of their school, Highland High School's 1,600 students this week started a hybrid schedule that has them attending classes at Century High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Highland students are spending the other days of the week remote learning from home with in-person support available from their teachers at the district’s Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus, the former Allstate building.

