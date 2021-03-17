FORT HALL — Firefighters are battling a raging wildfire that's threatening homes on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
The blaze was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area bordered by Ellsworth, Siler and Edmo roads and Highway 91 near the Shoshone-Bannock High School.
There are several homes located in the area of the fire but we've received no reports thus far about any homes being damaged or people being injured.
Authorities said the North Bannock Fire Department has been called in to help Fort Hall firefighters contain the wildfire and protect the homes in the fire's path.
The public should stay away from the area until the fire has been extinguished.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes issued a press release around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday stating that the fire is still burning, the flames are threatening homes and it's unclear just how many acres have been scorched.
No information has yet been released on what could have caused the wildfire.
