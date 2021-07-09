FORT HALL — Several local fire departments are battling a raging wildfire on the Fort Hall Reservation that's reportedly injured a firefighter, damaged multiple structures and caused evacuations.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Friday in the rural Ross Fork Creek Road area east of Interstate 15 and the blaze has been on the move ever since.
Reports indicate that multiple structures have been damaged by the flames and several Ross Fork Creek Road area residents have been evacuated because the wildfire is threatening their homes.
One firefighter was reportedly transported from the scene via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, but further details on the firefighter's injuries have not been released.
Ross Fork Creek Road has been shut down because of the blaze and the public is being asked to stay away from the area until the fire is extinguished.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are activating their emergency operations center, an indication of the seriousness of the situation.
The emergency operations center will coordinate the efforts of the several local fire departments currently on the scene battling the fire as well as get information about the blaze out to the public and media.
Authorities have not yet commented on the fire's possible cause or how many acres have been scorched.
