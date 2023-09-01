It’s become apparent that certain GOP candidates are following the path of destruction and broken glass from the Capital building, that the fanatical Trump followers left behind. Anyone professing that act of sedition as a good thing, MUST not be elected to any political position of governing, anywhere in America. The truth be told is happening in the court systems of individual States as well as the Federal court system.
As the prosecution continues for the violent army of seditious coup followers, the leaders of the movement to overthrow the first American Presidential election are starting to be prosecuted in courts of various states. The reason some GOP members are trying to get those cases moved to Federal courts is to avoid the process from being televised (as was the initial attack on the U.S. Capital building). Those secretive coup members DO NOT want to be identified as their political positions would be in peril. In actuality they should be prosecuted to the FULL extent of the laws they’ve broken.
Trust and truth are the deciding factors necessary to keep all Americans free. While throwing cold water on a part of society that needs to wake up to the real facts, that we almost lost America to the followers of a dictators’ efforts to become king.
America has always been great as a free Country, with diverse populations working together to never be slaves to any one person or political subversion, protected by the Constitution and Bill of Rights. True Americans believe in the freedoms offered by our established laws in a diverse society and we believe in each states’ rights and those cultures and people that make up these United States of America.
