It’s become apparent that certain GOP candidates are following the path of destruction and broken glass from the Capital building, that the fanatical Trump followers left behind. Anyone professing that act of sedition as a good thing, MUST not be elected to any political position of governing, anywhere in America. The truth be told is happening in the court systems of individual States as well as the Federal court system.

As the prosecution continues for the violent army of seditious coup followers, the leaders of the movement to overthrow the first American Presidential election are starting to be prosecuted in courts of various states. The reason some GOP members are trying to get those cases moved to Federal courts is to avoid the process from being televised (as was the initial attack on the U.S. Capital building). Those secretive coup members DO NOT want to be identified as their political positions would be in peril. In actuality they should be prosecuted to the FULL extent of the laws they’ve broken.

