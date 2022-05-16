POCATELLO — Quail Ridge Assisted Living, a premier senior living community, was recently named a 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Assisted Living Community.
The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data. The ratings are based on such factors as community and activities, food and dining, caregiving and management, and staffing for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii.
“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”
“To be recognized by such a well-known publication as U.S. News & World Report is one thing, but to be recognized for excellent care and service in the times we are living in is truly an honor,” said Esmerelda Lee, chief operating officer of Century Park Associates. “Our team has worked really hard during a difficult season, and I know it means the world to them for U.S. News to acknowledge that.”
“The Quail Ridge Team is humbled and grateful for this recognition. We are so proud of our associates in helping us achieve this honor of being the Best Assisted Living Community in town. We truly love our residents and believe in helping them live healthier, more fulfilling lives,” added Ann Kolsen, executive director of Quail Ridge.
Quail Ridge Assisted Living located at 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello, is a Century Park Associates community. Century Park manages more than 40 senior living communities in 19 states. For more information about Century Park, visit CenturyPA.com.