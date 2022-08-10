Python Challenge Florida

A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16 in Miami. 

 Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

More than 800 competitors are trudging through the Florida Everglades, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money.

The python hunt officially began Friday morning and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual event.

