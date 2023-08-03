GOP convention

Members of both sides of the GOP fault line refer to the events of the 2023 Idaho Republican Party's summer meeting in Challis as “the purge.” This is a photo from the party's 2022 convention at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. 

 Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun

Republican Tracey Wasden walked away from the Idaho Republican Party’s summer meeting feeling like she had been betrayed by the party she has supported since she was 12 years old.  

Rather than unifying the party, several longtime prominent Republicans told the Idaho Capital Sun that events from the Idaho Republican Party’s summer meeting this June in Challis have divided the party.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Old Crow

Remember to primary all Republicans who support drivers licenses for illegals. It's ridiculous

That they are not only ignoring the problem of

Illegals filling our schools, hospitals and prisons

And doing absolutely nothing to try and deport them......but they want illegals to he able to

Travel freely anywhere in this country.....

PURGE THEM ALL.

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

It was a good call.....with a dual residency in another state how can you concentrate your

Efforts on Idaho? What's next.....people with

Dual citizenship running the government and

Our party? And I believe that most Republicans

Are embarrassed to have supported Romney...

This guy sounds proud of supporting a douchebag who marched with BLM. Keep

Purging the rinos....they don't belong in the

Party. I'm not worried about Republicans leaving the party, anyone who could ever vote for a democrat, was never a true conservative in the

First place.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.