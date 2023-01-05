Election Day 2022

Idaho Governor Brad Little gives a victory speech at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove in Boise on Nov. 8.

 Otto Kitsinger/For Idaho Capital Sun

Gov. Brad Little’s second inauguration and inaugural address will be open to the public Friday at noon at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

During ceremonies on the steps of the Statehouse, Little and the six other statewide constitutional officers that were elected Nov. 8 will take a public oath of office and participate in a public swearing-in ceremony, according to a press release from Little’s office.

