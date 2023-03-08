The last 15 minutes of the Pocatello city council meetings have been reserved as “Items from the Audience”. This is a quick minute where people can make a public comment. People have made the effort to physically come to the building and express themselves in 3 minutes. This opportunity can bring forth ideas that could arouse interest in citizens or it could alert citizens to controversial issues.

Josh Mansfield says, “The council takes every email or correspondence very seriously and each one is addressed…” I personally have contacted all the members of the city council in the past with various emails. Not one has responded. I felt ignored. If they are addressed, no one told me.

