Eames Complex

Emergency responders at Idaho State University's Eames Complex Wednesday afternoon following the report of a hazardous materials leak.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

UPDATE FROM POCATELLO FIRE DEPARTMENT 5:00 P.M. — All hazmat and emergency personnel at the ISU Eames Building Hazardous Material Incident have cleared the scene and normal operations may resume.

UPDATE 3:58 P.M. — The situation is resolved. All vehicles need to move from the North lot and are not contaminated. All classes at the Eames Complex are cancelled today.

