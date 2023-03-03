POCATELLO — When Pocatello resident Mike Riley was struck in his wheelchair by an SUV last month and rushed to Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello police Cpl. Alan Jackson loaded Riley’s service dog Marshall into his patrol car and brought him up to the hospital to give the injured Riley some companionship.
Riley said he really wanted to publicly thank Jackson for the act of kindness during what was otherwise a very traumatic experience for him but was prevented from doing so because of Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad’s recent decision to remove the 15-minute public comment period from City Council meetings.
Riley emailed the Idaho State Journal to voice his concerns about the mayor’s decision, expressing an opinion similar to the over 20 people who protested the lack of public comments at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
“The removal of the public comment section of City Council meetings will not allow me to thank the first responders who arrived on scene to assist myself and my service dog Marshall,” Riley wrote in his email to the Journal. “More specifically, I will not be afforded the chance to thank Cpl. Jackson of the Pocatello Police Department for giving Marshall a ride to the hospital in his police car. This is a tragedy because oftentimes law enforcement is not celebrated as thoughtful servants of the community.”
Riley’s statement continued, “The rationale that the City Council cannot take any action on items during the public comment section is simply erroneous. The council has the ability to set up and take note especially when first responders are going above and beyond and doing the right thing under very difficult circumstances. As it stands today, I was informed by the mayor’s office that if I wanted any type of recognition for Cpl. Jackson or for the fire department I would have to contact each of the department heads to make arrangements. This is a sad day for Pocatello, and as a political scientist this is poor government.”
While Riley, who obtained his doctorate in political science from Idaho State University, did not participate in Thursday’s protest, about 25 local citizens showed up to the council meeting at City Hall holding signs encouraging the City Council to restore what they believe to be a fundamental aspect of transparent government.
Pocatello resident and protest participant Lynda Eggimann said the protest was peaceful with the protesters standing in the back of the Council Chambers with their signs. She noted that the mayor quickly exited following the meeting without engaging any of the protesters in discussion.
“Blad banged the gavel at the end of the meeting, said it was adjourned and quickly left the council chambers,” she said.
In response to the protest, Blad said, “It is fantastic to see so many people in Council Chambers and being involved in the community. I hope people will start reaching out to their mayor and council. I look forward to having more people attend city meetings.”
Thursday’s protest was organized by the local government watchdog group Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., with both of its co-founders, Lydia Noble and Heather Disselkoen, in attendance.
“All we did was put up a post on our Facebook page inviting people to oppose the mayor’s decision to remove public comments,” Disselkoen told the Journal during a Friday interview. “We brought some signs and encouraged people to bring their own signs basically letting the council and mayor know that we’re not happy with the decision that public comments were removed and that we want it restored.”
One of the signs in the audience on Thursday read, “When government closes doors, it selectively controls information belonging to the people. Selective information is misinformation.” Another sign read, “15 minutes of time because you’re on our dime.” One other sign depicted a large cartoon character version of Blad with a king’s crown on his head, his fingers in his ears and a comment box coming from his mouth that read “La La La.”
Disselkoen said she and Noble collected their signs following the meeting to preserve them for future protests. Noble and Disselkoen said they will bring their signs to future council meetings until public comments are restored.
The P.A.G.E. founders noted that council member Brent Nichols did take some time to sit down with some of the protesters after the meeting to discuss their concerns.
Nichols provided the Journal with a comment on Friday stating, “We had a very good turnout at Thursday night’s City Council meeting. I wish all council meetings were full with community members. And after the council was adjourned, it was a great opportunity for me to listen to what many people had on their minds. I thank them for their input and I encourage everyone to engage with their local government.”
City Council members Josh Mansfield and Rick Cheatum declined to comment on the protest, while council member Linda Leeuwrik did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment.
Council member Corey Mangum provided the Journal with a statement Friday that read, “I think it is wonderful to see the people of the city of Pocatello participating in the council meeting and being involved in the governmental process of our community. I feel it is the responsibility of the people to use their voices. We may not agree with the perspectives of others but each perspective has the right to be voiced. There are many ways to make our voices heard.”
When reached for comment Friday, council member Scott Marchand said he was pleased to see people exercising their First Amendment rights at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
Marchand said he is aware the removal of the public comment period has upset some people.
When asked if he sees the value in local government providing a public comment period for its residents, Marchand said, “I haven’t seen a ton of value in it. I guess when certain issues come up, there may be value in it but it just hasn’t been used that way in the past that I’ve seen. Mostly, it’s been just negative remarks about everything and stuff that has nothing to do with anything going on right now.”
Marchand said he intends to have a discussion with Blad about the concerns surrounding the removal of public comments from council meetings. But Marchand said he is unsure whether the discussion will culminate in the council adding an agenda item to its next meeting to publicly address the matter.
P.A.G.E. also took issue with Blad’s rationale regarding the removal of public comments. Blad told the Journal last week that public comments were removed because the council and mayor are prevented from taking action on anything that’s said during that 15-minute period.
While it is true that the council and mayor cannot respond directly to people who speak during the 15-minute public comment period, there is nothing that would prevent the council or mayor from hearing those concerns during the comment period and then addressing them at a later date. Such a response could come in the form of an email, phone call or even a new item added to the following council meeting’s agenda.
In its ethics manual, the Association of Idaho Cities, of which Pocatello is a member, states “any issue requiring council action must be put on the agenda of a future council meeting.”
“The policy that the City Council or mayor cannot respond to comments during the public comment period is Blad’s policy. It’s not a requirement of Idaho’s open meeting law,” Disselkoen said. “If you are going to actually look at the law, the open meeting law states that you cannot discuss or deliberate on any item that is known or probable to be on a future agenda item. This requires the use of judgment. Most of the things that are being brought up (during the public comment period) have nothing to do with any future deliberation or decisions. So if he chose to, Blad could answer most concerns and I have examples of other mayors who handle this public comment session completely different than him.”
For now, the removal of public comments from council meetings is a permanent decision. P.A.G.E. is hopeful that if Blad doesn’t reconsider the decision that the members of the City Council understand they can bring the issue up and address it themselves.
Whether or not that hope becomes a reality is left to be seen.
(1) comment
Petty protestors go home or move out of town! Kent moon@youtube AKA moondoggeez@peoplepc.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.