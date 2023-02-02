Senator Dan Foreman’s claim that his bill (S 1007) to repeal Idaho’s ban on militia groups parading in public with guns is necessary because the ban violates First and Second Amendment rights, is incorrect, according to Mary McCord, legal director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law and former U.S. assistant attorney general for national security.
McCord submitted a letter to Idaho’s House and Senate leadership stating “Idaho’s prohibition against unauthorized paramilitary organizations is fully consistent with the First and Second Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and with the Idaho Constitution.” The Supreme Court has already upheld a law forbidding paramilitary activity by “any body of men whatever, other than the regular organized volunteer militia.”
Idaho’s statute is a protection for everyone. We do not want private militias to appear armed in public. Such unregulated militias might show up anywhere, anytime, at peaceful protest marches or polling places. Armed militias present a form of intimidation.
Idaho’s current statute restricts unauthorized groups with weapons that often hinder or complicate actions by police. We should urge legislators to maintain this ban to ensure that we all feel safe to exercise our rights to free speech and assembly without intimidation.
