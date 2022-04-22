In the world of metabolic medicine, it is often said that disease starts with the health (or lack thereof) of the liver. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, weight gain and obesity — they all start with changes in the liver. It has also become a risk factor for heart disease, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published in the Association’s peer-reviewed journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology.
A very common condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD is estimated to be present in one in four adults worldwide. Why is this not common knowledge? Because NAFLD is missed in regular checkups and wellness exams.
NAFLD occurs when abnormally elevated amounts of fat are deposited in the liver. This is due to lack of exercise and having a less than ideal diet (meaning too much processed food, sugary drinks and fast foods, and not enough GOD made foods). This can cause inflammation and scarring of the liver and progress to something called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.
Excess alcohol intake can cause similar fat deposits and liver dysfunction, so the term NAFLD is used to differentiate between disease caused by excess alcohol intake versus disease without alcohol as the underlying cause. Think carefully when you judge someone drinking beer while you hold a Mountain Dew in your hand. The health effects are the same. Sugary drinks and alcoholic drinks cause the same health and liver issues.
Most people with NAFLD are undiagnosed, as even liver tests on a standard blood test are normal. The initial stages of NAFLD generally have no symptoms and people feel well. Either a high index of suspicion from your doctor (I personally assume everyone has it) or a specialized ultrasound that measures liver elasticity, fat and stiffness (a result of scarring) in the liver can detect NAFLD. If diagnosed in time, liver damage may be reversible.
Changing what crosses your lips, sweating every day (exercise), using liver supporting supplements like phosphatidylcholine and N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) can improve NAFLD, and not only help you lose weight, but change your blood pressure, cholesterol and, now (per this article mentioned), change your heart disease risk.
You have one liver. Protect it, as it may be the gateway to good health.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.