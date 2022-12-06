American justice systems continue to convict seditionists and investigate state and Federal accomplices involved in the attempt to overturn a legal Presidential election as similar problems with losers in midterm elections continuing to deny their losses, as hate speech persists unabated. The world watched as an image of American freedom, this Nation’s Capital Building, was violently attacked by far right hate ideologists and supposedly normal citizens. The investigations that followed have since found those people are NOT normal in any sense of the word. They were programmed to hate.
Conspiracy theories and outright lies fueled by intentional fear propaganda designed to incite chaos, continue to be spread as if (NORMAL) is something everyone should fear. I’m quite certain that after we continue to “debunk” all the made up lies spread by too many fascist ideologists (to put it mildly), intending to create unnecessary social chaos. We possibly wouldn’t have enough padded rooms to safely confine the (bag of squirrels’ hidden nuts) that are showing up on the front pages of all types of media and Twitter pages daily.
The one true fact that can be understood is that we, as the American free society, must preserve our rights to maintain the Democracy and all our Constitutional freedoms and stop the efforts of fanatic seditionists trying to seek power by developing a dictatorship or a one Party power control forever.
We must protect our freedom to vote as Americans, once again protect Life and Liberty in the United States of America. Ruled by the people and NOT any king or fascist dictator. It’s a requirement of elected officials to protect and help all citizens and NOT use any political office for vengeance on other elected officials, American citizens of any nationality, religion or cultural belief. We, as Americans, must refuse hate and develop love toward our fellow man or women and uphold our established laws for Justice and non-violence in protecting our National values of everyday in America.
Reminds me of the story of the "Little Dutch Boy Who Saved Holland." Holding back the extremist in the USA is too little too late. Dramatic words or pleading will not deter the onslaught of what is to come.
