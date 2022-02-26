An ongoing police investigation that began in early 2020 has resulted in a local man being accused of failing to report a death.
Joshua Jay Bluemel, 38, of Downey, was charged Tuesday with failing to report the death of his 60-year-old housemate, Richard Wiggill, as well as concealing/destroying evidence related to the case, authorities said.
The investigation that led to the charges against Bluemel began in March 2020 when Bannock County sheriff's deputies were called to the Downey home he shared with Wiggill after neighbors had found Wiggill dead, according to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office.
Wiggill had been dead for up to two weeks and his body had been partially eaten by dogs in the house when it was discovered, prosecutors said.
The pandemic delayed the investigation and to date no autopsy has been done on Wiggill's body.
What authorities allege thus far is that Bluemel had knowledge of Wiggill's death but did not report it and that Bluemel sold some of Wiggill's belongings including a tractor after he died.
Prosecutors said it's likely that Wiggill's body will be exhumed so that an autopsy can be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.
Bluemel's currently being held at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello as he awaits the adjudication of his case.
If convicted of the charges against him, Bluemel faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $60,000 fine.