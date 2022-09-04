Mark Bent

UPDATE FROM BONNEVILLE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE:

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man on September 3, 2022. The identification of the victim will be released at the discretion of the coroner upon proper notification of next of kin. Bent will have an initial appearance on the charge on September 6, 2022, at the Bonneville County Courthouse. A preliminary hearing on the charge will be scheduled at that time.