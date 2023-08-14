Downard police tape (general cutline)

Police tape cordons off Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello after officers executed a search warrant there in September 2021.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Bannock County Prosecutor, Stephen Herzog, announced the state and defense have agreed to enter into mediation in the case against Lance Peck, former owner of the Downard Funeral Home & Crematory. 

Mediation is scheduled for August 18, 2023, with a Sixth District Senior District Judge. Peck is currently charged with 63 misdemeanors. After further investigation by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with Pocatello Police, the Idaho State Tax Commission, the Idaho Insurance Commission, and federal partners, the prosecution has identified multiple felony crimes the State has reason to believe were also committed by the defendant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.