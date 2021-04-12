A special prosecutor investigating the 2018 death of an inmate at the Bannock County Jail says the conduct of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and its employees did not constitute any criminal charges being filed.
Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh, after reviewing a 47-page report published on Feb. 17 by the Idaho Office of the Attorney General following an extensive investigation by that agency, decided against filing involuntary manslaughter charges against Bannock County Sheriff’s Office employees after 40-year-old home inspector Lance Quick of Pocatello, the son of former Bannock County Coroner Kim Quick, died from dehydration and starvation on Dec. 14, 2018, while incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
“I have considered whether the conduct of Sheriff’s Office employees individually, or acting together, constitute a crime, and I have concluded they do not,” McHugh said in a March 29 letter to Michael Steen, the chief investigator with the Idaho Office of the Attorney General who investigated the incident. “For a person to be found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter, the state must prove that the conduct was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances. Further, the conduct must have been committed with reckless disregard of consequences and of the rights of others. Last, the conduct must have produced the death of Mr. Quick.”
