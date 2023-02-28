New bill

Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti presents a new bill before the House State Affairs Committee on Feb. 27, 2023, that would restrict minors from attending live drag, burlesque and erotic dancing shows.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Legislature’s House State Affairs Committee introduced a new bill Monday that the bill’s author said would restrict minors from attending so-called “sexual exhibitions,” including drag shows, burlesque performances, erotic dancing and stripteases — even with their parents’ consent.

If passed into law, Idaho’s new bill would also prevent drag, burlesque, strip shows and other shows from being held at public facilities or using public assets — including at city, state and county parks and city, county or state-owned venues, concert halls or performing arts centers.

Old Crow

Yo.....boosted lab rats......do you think maybe that if Fauci and the rest of the vaccine nazis have been lying about the origin of covid for three years, that maybe they're lying about everything else? So many college educated suckers with absolutely no common sense.....you got duped.

Old Crow

I wonder if these lefties would welcome Bruce Jenner to read to their children? I mean he's the kind of freakazoid that they would embrace......if he wasn't a Republican. At least he fully committed to his psychosis and got his manhood cut off.....unlike most of those posers who don't have the ba-lls to commit. No matter how hard they try, commiecrats are never going to make fetch happen...

This sick behavior will never be normalized.

They really need to leave the kids alone and allow them to grow up normally.

Mike Mathews

Yeah..... I didn't realize that Idaho was full of dirty minded degenerates. Normally on this kind of legislation you can look to the sponsors. I fully expect some of them are on the adult book store video cams in the Boise.

red in blue

Too bad the "Christians" at the Idaho Family Policy Center aren't as concerned about the rampant sexual abuse of children by priests, pastors, bishops, and other people in positions of trust in church groups. 33 states, including Idaho, Washington, Utah and Oregon have the "clergy loophole" exempting clergy from laws requiring reporting of information if the church deems the information "privileged". How many kids are molested at drag and burlesque shows?

red in blue

RepubliQans before election- "Gas prices. affordable housing, tax relief, inflation, infrastructure."

RepubliQans after election-"Drag shows, feminine hygiene, porn in libraries, abstinence."

Making people's lives better one bill at a time.

Old Crow

We can't help it because after Biden stole the election your radical leftist agenda has gone hog wild. Yes.....preventing you commies from castrating little boys takes precedence over gas prices. Michael Corrigan is a raging communist.

Tucson

Sen. Ben Toews,is one of the leaders of the Idaho GOP woke mob. What's next, a modesty patrol for teens?

Old Crow

Better late than never, I'm sure that a lot of the damage has already been done.. We will know when there are hundreds of 12 year olds crying for a sex change. These radical leftist commiecrats need to be sent packing back to San Francisco where they belong.

red in blue

Yeah, I noticed that everywhere I go, some 12 year old kid is tugging at his mother's sleeve, crying "When can I go get castrated, Mommy?" But, the kid is barking up the wrong tree. Mommy is busy having a stroke from the Covid vaccine. Don't you ever get tired of being right, Eugene?

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Nope. With dummies like you around I'm used to always being right....Michael Corrigan.

