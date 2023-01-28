A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his place to present it.

Nampa Candidate Forum023.JPG

Brian Lenney responds to questions during a candidate forum at Nampa City Hall in this 2022 file photo.

