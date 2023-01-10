Our property taxes are out of control. The biggest culprit is the City of Pocatello, which has the honor of having the highest taxes in the state. Since 2018 the taxes I pay to the City have gone up 46%. The Consumer Price Index for the same period is up 18.6%. My taxes went up 30% this last year alone. Our Mayor and City Council think the taxpayers have unlimited resources to fund their whims. It is little wonder our economy is falling behind other cities in the state.

Doug Balfour,

