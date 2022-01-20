POCATELLO — A road east of Pocatello was temporarily closed to all traffic and residents in the area were asked to voluntarily evacuate because of a hazardous materials incident involving a propane truck.
The propane truck slid off of the steep icy driveway of a home on Whispering Pines Road around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. The incident damaged the undercarriage of the truck and caused propane to leak from the vehicle.
The possibility of an explosion from the leaking propane prompted the Bannock County Sheriff's Office to shut down Whispering Pines Road and ask residents in the immediate area to voluntarily evacuate. Whispering Pines Road is located near Pocatello Creek Road in the mountains east of Pocatello.
The Sheriff's Office said there were only a handful of homes near the leaking propane truck that were under the voluntary evacuation order.
No one was injured in the propane truck crash and the leaking gas did not cause any explosions.
Authorities said that all the propane had leaked out of the truck by around 5 p.m. Thursday at which point Whispering Pines Road was reopened and the voluntary evacuation order was lifted.
However, as of Friday afternoon the truck itself had not yet been removed from the scene, Idaho State Police said.