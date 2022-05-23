Several Jif peanut butter products are being recalled because of potential salmonella contamination.
The outbreak has led to 14 reported infections and two hospitalizations, according to a news release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, “The true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the release said. “This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.”
Infections have been reported in 12 states, including Washington. The other states where infections have been reported are located in the southern, midwestern or eastern regions of the U.S.
Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after initial exposure, the release said. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. In rare cases, salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.
Children younger than 5 years old, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness, the release said.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Recalled products include those with lot codes between 1274425 and 2140425. Lot codes are listed alongside a container’s best-if-used-by date.
A complete list of UPCs — Universal Product Codes — associated with potentially contaminated products can be found on the FDA’s website.
The CDC advises anyone in possession of the recalled peanut butter to:
Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jif brand peanut butter. Throw it away. This product has a very long shelf life, so be sure to check any Jif peanut butter you have at home to make sure it has not been recalled.
Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
Contact a health care provider if you think you got sick from eating a recalled product.