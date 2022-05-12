I would like to share some facts and strong support for my dear friend Priscilla Giddings for Idaho’s next Lt. Governor.
Priscilla grew up on a ranch in White Bird and was taught hard work and dedication at an early age. She went from valedictorian to Lt. Col. In the Air Force reserves relying on these core values and strong work ethic. She flew nearly 1000 Combat hours receiving nine air medals in three different deployments. She also was awarded the coveted “TOP GUN” honor in her squadron of A-10 Thunderbolts. She then wrote a book titled Curiously Strong-A female fighter pilots’ story of developing strength. She was awarded Idaho’s 2018 Outstanding Woman Veteran award.
She and her husband Matt, a proud fourth generation Idaho farmer share 2 beautiful daughters. Priscilla is a three-term state representative with proven results. She is a Fiscal Christian Conservative leader who gets things done and is always willing to listen to her constituents and take their concerns to heart and fight for what has made Idaho so great for so long.
Whether on the Battlefield or in the Halls of the Capitol Priscilla has no problem dealing with the Heavy Flak that comes with fighting for what is right. She has proven once again she has the courage and ability to put herself square over the target only this time it is fighting to keep Idaho and America strong and conservative. Priscilla is who all Idahoans need fighting for them right now.