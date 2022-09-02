Victim outrage can serve as a catalyst to bring about meaningful change. An outpouring of such angst has been occurring in Utah as protesters have implored the state to change its law to mandate that clergy report incidents of child abuse. The Utah exclusion applies to clergy from all faiths, but heavily impacts the LDS church as the state’s dominant religion.

Idaho has a similar law that needs revision to eliminate this clergy privilege. No other group is granted this exemption under Idaho law — medical providers, teachers, counselors and even attorneys have a duty to immediately report this information where children are at risk.