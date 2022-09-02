Victim outrage can serve as a catalyst to bring about meaningful change. An outpouring of such angst has been occurring in Utah as protesters have implored the state to change its law to mandate that clergy report incidents of child abuse. The Utah exclusion applies to clergy from all faiths, but heavily impacts the LDS church as the state’s dominant religion.
Idaho has a similar law that needs revision to eliminate this clergy privilege. No other group is granted this exemption under Idaho law — medical providers, teachers, counselors and even attorneys have a duty to immediately report this information where children are at risk.
Societies are rightfully judged by how they treat vulnerable populations — the elderly and children are groups that most need our protection. Failing this duty at life’s dawn assures that many children will suffer lifelong difficulties. Our prisons bear stark witness — they are filled with tattered remnants of abused children, along with perpetrators who repeat the cycle.
Having spent a decade enduring physical and sexual child abuse, and having escaped that hellish environment at the age of 16, I have limited empathy for “chomos.” That is derogatory prison slang for child molestors, a group reportedly despised and at times brutalized by fellow inmates.
Chomos garner the bottom niche on the totem pole of disdain in prisons due to the abhorrence most humans feel toward those who victimize children, and the reality most inmates suffered child abuse. That said, perpetrators of sexually harmful behavior are ill, and some level of compassion is warranted through societal assistance if they are trying to control these compulsions.
My childhood experience caused me to study the energy that drives sexual abuse and violence. Although victimized, I cannot fathom doing these things to other human beings. However, absent a medical discovery that permanently resets brains, we will always have perpetrators abusing children.
The best society can do is to take all possible actions to protect children and minimize this activity by providing services to reduce recidivism.
A story ran several months back in the Idaho State Journal titled “Uncovering the truth.” It was about a father-son team whose polygraph business provided services regarding sexual abuse cases. Craig and Kirk Nelson’s company helped victims, but also assisted efforts to prevent perpetrators from re-offending. They recognized many offenders were also abuse survivors who could be helped to heal, ultimately reducing the potential for future victimization.
Most readers are familiar with the horror stories regarding secrets kept of child abuse that occurred within the Catholic Church, the Southern Baptists, Boy Scouts and other organizations. Now we are learning about a growing number of reported instances within the LDS church in Utah, Idaho, Virginia and elsewhere that have led to the call for reform of Utah’s abuse reporting statute and LDS Church policy. Are these isolated incidents, or is a kettle about to blow regarding child abuse matters swept under the carpet by LDS clergy?
Given the massive exposure and damages the Catholic Church incurred due to its past policies in handling abuse cases, it is understandable that the LDS Church is posturing regarding its policies and procedures for handling the reporting of abuse matters. Wanting to minimize exposure for potential liabilities is a natural reaction, however, that concern is trivial in the grand scheme of things.
The most important objective should be that the LDS Church reviews its policies to ensure priority number one will always be the protection of innocent children — in its current form the LDS Church hotline and other policies have apparently failed many victims. The LDS Church is respected for having strong family values — hopefully meaningful changes will be forthcoming in church policy.
All parties including clergy must report child abuse incidents to prevent further victimization, but the built-in dilemma is obvious. If you remove the privilege, why would anyone confess their offenses to their clergy other than if they struggle from relentless guilt? Some perpetrators apparently felt remorse and were possibly seeking help to prevent future transgressions. Ultimately, clergy are not typically trained to handle treatment for these kinds of matters and need to forward these cases for handling by proper authorities.
There is a confessional conundrum, but the Utah and Idaho statutes should be amended to provide that clergy immediately report incidents of child abuse. Acts of confession will likely decline, but if the reporting serves to prevent one more victim it is worth changing the law.
No perfect solution exists for this complex issue, but surely Utah, Idaho and all states that do not require blanket mandated reporting should act to protect children from enduring further violations.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.