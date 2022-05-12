As primary day is upon us, and candidates advertisements assail us everywhere, I would ask: how stupid do they think we are? I am very disappointed that many candidates (or a political action group) will try to mislead us with half truths, out of context, or outright lies. Also, candidates promising the moon when they know they can't deliver, such as a county commission candidate promising to lower gas prices. Might as well be promising world peace! Or the old "fighting for you everyday" when they have no one but other candidates to contend with and the fight they are referring to doesn't exist, at least not yet. I wish that candidates would stay in their own lane so to speak, and promise to work for the things that they can accomplish in their sphere - such as city council take care of the city, county commission take care of the county, etc. I hate the ads that bash the incumbent for not doing something that is not in the scope of his/her office. Let's try a little honest discourse for a change.
Related, but somewhat different: I sometimes write or email my elected officials, especially senator and representative. I don't think I have a great record of influencing legislation, but at least they can know what 1 constituent thinks about the current legislation. I have never had a reply or acknowledgement from my district representative. With redistricting, I won't have the opportunity to vote for or against him. However, Senator Jim Guthrie has always replied, and sometimes offers an insight about why he is supporting or opposing the issue at hand. I will vote for him again.
Lastly, I am very disappointed in the ethics and comportment of several of our legislators. I would direct your attention to the Aaron von Ehlinger rape case. In the beginning, before anything sexual occurred, von Ehlinger should have known that any contact of this type is the classical case of sexual harassment, and should have never been involved in a personal way with an intern, consensual or not. I also am very disappointed with the conduct of his legislative friends in the aftermath. Doxing and personal slandering are never appropriate, and have usually been reserved for a part of the left and soundly condemned by the right. In this case, the attacks were from the right and condemned by both the left and most of the right. We deserve better representation, and I will not support anyone who acts in this manner.