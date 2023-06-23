POCATELLO — Local residents enjoyed relatively safe Pride and Juneteenth events this past weekend in Pocatello.
Both celebrations saw a noticeable police presence amid fears stoked by events elsewhere in the nation.
In Willowbrook, Illinois, as many as 23 people were shot, one fatally, at a Juneteenth celebration. Recently, an Oregon man was indicted on federal hate crime charges for crimes committed in the Boise area targeting members of the LGBT+ community.
In Montana last week, a man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after being convicted of a hate crime and firearms charges for threatening a woman with violent, homophobic slurs and shooting at her house with an AK-style rifle as part of a self-described “mission” to rid his town of its LGBTQ community, the Associated Press reported.
Concerns around the safety of Pride events have been at the forefront this year, especially in Idaho where last year members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front attempted to disrupt a pride event in Coeur d’Alene. Police, however, were quick to respond to the perceived threat and arrested several members of the hate group before any violence erupted.
Participants and organizers of the Southeastern Idaho Pride festival did have some concerns at last weekend’s event at Pocatello’s Caldwell Park when a man arrived dressed in camouflage and carrying an assault rifle. Many vendors and attendees expressed some apprehension about the man, who stated he was a veteran. The man eventually left the Pride event without incident.
There were also some protesters who showed up at Caldwell Park but no problems were reported between them and the people participating in the Pride event.
“We’re blessed to live in a community so that even when people disagree, they’re not necessarily disagreeable to the point where they take to violence and that’s a blessing to live in a community like this,” said Roger Schei, Pocatello’s police chief. “People on both sides can express their constitutional viewpoints and how they feel about certain issues and do so in a manner that’s nonviolent, so we appreciate that.”
The Juneteenth celebration at the Pocatello senior center also had no issues on Saturday. Local police are invited every year by the Pocatello NAACP branch to grill and cook food for Juneteenth and this year was no different with several Pocatello police officers on hand for the event.
“I just think that goes back to the relationships that we’ve established here in our community,” Schei said. “I think when you effectively and efficiently communicate with all parties involved, that helps prevent things from happening. Sometimes it just takes a little extra communication, but I think that’s taking the time to talk to people too.”
A perverted minority has managed to destroy two perfectly good words in the English language
Gay......and Pride will never be the same again.
But that's what they wanted.....there is nothing
In their sick lifestyles to be gay or proud about
So they are just happy to destroy the meaning
For everyone else. When I see the 🌈 swastika
It's like somebody flipping me off.....if that's. What you were going for......it worked. And
Now it's been prominently displayed at the
White House front and center to the American
Flag.......only in a commiecrat run America.
I will never be able to use two perfectly good words -- old and crow -- ever again.
