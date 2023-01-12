Arlen Walker

Arlen Walker

 Submitted Photo

POCATELLO—A historical presentation detailing Pocatello’s “red light district” in the late 1800s and early 1900s is set to take place on Tuesday.

The presenter will be Arlen Walker, current president of the Bannock County Historical Society. Walker will discuss the different attitudes toward prostitution during that time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.