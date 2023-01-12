POCATELLO—A historical presentation detailing Pocatello’s “red light district” in the late 1800s and early 1900s is set to take place on Tuesday.
The presenter will be Arlen Walker, current president of the Bannock County Historical Society. Walker will discuss the different attitudes toward prostitution during that time.
“It deals with Pocatello’s red light district in the early days,” he said. “There was a whole different view of prostitution.”
A red light district is an area in a town or city that contains brothels, strip clubs and adult theaters. They were named this way because of the red lights typically found outside the businesses. Walker said this behavior was considered more acceptable in the early days of Pocatello.
“It was pretty much recognized and accepted in the settlement of the West,” he said. “But it was mostly ignored by polite society.”
Walker said the presentation will cover the city of Pocatello from about the year 1889 to 1913, but it will touch on later time periods such as the World War II era and even the 1960s.
“It’ll mostly be from 1889 to 1913, but it’ll touch on later years,” he said. “It was still going on in the ‘60s.”
Walker said his interest in this topic started after hearing older people in the community talking about it.
“I did some research and found articles about it,” he said. “There’s a lot in the old city archives in the museum.”
The presentation will take place at 6 p.m. He said this is an hour earlier than their meetings are usually held.
“It’s open to the public,” he said.
The Bannock County Historical Museum is located at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs. Refreshments will be provided after the presentation.
