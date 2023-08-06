Veterans Day Parade 2 (copy)

An Idaho Army National Guard armored vehicle rolls down East Center Street during the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

As Veterans Day approaches, the Gate City is gearing up to celebrate and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.

The City of Pocatello is proud to announce this year’s Pocatello Veterans Day parade and extend a heartfelt invitation to the entire community to be a part of this new tradition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.