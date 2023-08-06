As Veterans Day approaches, the Gate City is gearing up to celebrate and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.
The City of Pocatello is proud to announce this year’s Pocatello Veterans Day parade and extend a heartfelt invitation to the entire community to be a part of this new tradition.
AN OPEN INVITATION TO PARITCIPATE
“The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is an opportunity for the Pocatello community to come together to honor our veterans in person,” said Marshall Riggall, a retired Navy Commander and member of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee. “In order to make this annual event even more meaningful and memorable, we are encouraging community members, local organizations including Veteran Service Organizations, schools, and businesses to join us by entering their own veteran-themed float. We would also like to extend a special invitation to food trucks to participate as vendors at Caldwell Park, the location of the parade’s broadcast booth.”
Those not interested in entering a float can still participate in the parade by honoring a veteran with a Memory Walk and walk in the parade with a photo, memento or sign.
Everyone is invited to show their support for our veterans and the parade participants by cheering along the parade route.
“Pocatello is a caring community with a strong sense of patriotism and a deep respect for our veterans,” said Richard Hollingsworth, a Vietnam Veteran and member of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee. “We look forward to seeing this spirit on full display at the parade.”
CHANGES FOR THE 2023 PARADE
The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is a growing event, and the parade committee has made several changes this year to create the best possible experience for participants, sponsors, attendees, and veterans. Some of this year’s changes include eliminating the float entry fee, streamlining the parade lineup process, taking Parade Marshal nominations, and adding a Veterans Day-themed youth art contest.
ANNOUNCING THE POCATELLO VETERANS DAY PARADE ART CONTEST
The parade committee is also hosting a Veterans Day-themed youth art contest. The contest is open to all Pocatello-area school-age artists in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants should create their artwork on an 8.5” x 11” paper using any art medium of their choice. Artwork should be original and relevant to the Veterans Day theme. Each entry should include the student’s full name, grade, school, and a brief description of their artwork.
HOW TO SUBMIT
Entries can be submitted by teachers or parents on behalf of the students. Submissions can be mailed to Farm Bureau Insurance, one of the parade’s sponsors, at:
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho
Attn: Pocatello Veterans Day Parade Art Contest
275 Tierra Vista Drive
Pocatello, Idaho 83201
Entries can also be dropped off in person at Farm Bureau at that same address. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 6.
JUDGING, PRIZES AND RECOGNITION
A panel of judges, consisting of local artists and veterans, will review all submissions and select the top three.
First Prize will receive $300, Second Prize $200, and Third Prize $100.
Additionally, the winning artists will be recognized during the event at the Caldwell Park broadcast booth where their artwork will be prominently displayed.
“The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade Art Contest is an excellent opportunity for our young citizens to actively engage in understanding and honoring the significance of Veterans Day and our veterans,” said Hiedi Young, Military and Family Readiness Specialist with the Idaho National Guard and a member of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee. “We are excited to incorporate the talent and imagination of our young artists into this special occasion.”
PARADE DETAILS
This year’s Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 4. The parade route will begin at 11:00 AM on South 1st Street, then head east on East Center Street to 15th Street where it will turn right on East Oak Street and continue south, ending in the east-side parking lot of Reed Gym.
For more information about the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade or to nominate a Parade Marshal, please visit http://www.pocatelloveteransdayparade.com or contact the parade committee at vfwccpost735@gmail.com or (208) 221-0077.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.