POCATELLO — Plans are underway for the return of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade and organizers are pulling out all the stops to build off the overwhelming success of last year's event.
The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade planning committee recently released some information about this year’s event and invited the entire community to be a part of this new tradition.
“The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is an opportunity for the Pocatello community to come together to honor our veterans in person,” said Marshall Riggall, a retired Navy commander and member of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee. “In order to make this annual event even more meaningful and memorable, we are encouraging community members, local organizations including veteran service organizations, schools and businesses to join us by entering their own veteran-themed float. We would also like to extend a special invitation to food trucks to participate as vendors at Caldwell Park, the location of the parade’s broadcast booth.”
The committee wants to remind local residents that those not interested in entering a float can still participate in the parade by honoring a veteran during the Memory Walk where people walk in the parade with a photo, memento and/or sign in remembrance of loved ones who served in the military.
“Pocatello is a caring community with a strong sense of patriotism and a deep respect for our veterans,” said Richard Hollingsworth, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee. “We look forward to seeing this spirit on full display at the parade.”
The parade committee has made several changes for this year's event to create the best possible experience for everyone involved.
Some of this year’s changes include eliminating the float entry fee, streamlining the parade lineup process, taking parade marshal nominations and adding a Veterans Day-themed youth art contest, the committee said.
YOUTH ART CONTEST
The youth art contest is open to all Pocatello-area school-aged artists in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants should create their artwork on an 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper using any art medium of their choice. Artwork should be original and relevant to the Veterans Day theme. Each entry should include the student’s full name, grade, school and a brief description of their artwork.
Entries can be submitted by teachers or parents on behalf of the students. Submissions can be mailed to Farm Bureau Insurance, one of the parade’s sponsors, at: Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Attn: Pocatello Veterans Day Parade Art Contest, 275 Tierra Vista Drive, Pocatello, Idaho 83201.
Entries can also be dropped off in person at Farm Bureau at that same address. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 6.
A panel of judges, consisting of local artists and veterans, will review all submissions and select the top three.
First prize will receive $300, second prize gets $200 and third prize will take home $100.
Additionally, the winning artists will be recognized during the event at the Caldwell Park broadcast booth where their artwork will be prominently displayed.
“The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade Art Contest is an excellent opportunity for our young citizens to actively engage in understanding and honoring the significance of Veterans Day and our veterans,” said Hiedi Young, military and family readiness specialist with the Idaho National Guard and a member of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee. “We are excited to incorporate the talent and imagination of our young artists into this special occasion.”
PARADE DETAILS
This year’s Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on South First Street, then head east on East Center Street to 15th Street where it will turn right onto East Oak Street and continue south, ending in the east-side parking lot of Idaho State University's Reed Gym.
For more information about the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade or to nominate a parade marshal, please visit pocatelloveteransdayparade.com or contact the parade committee via email at vfwccpost735@gmail.com or call 208-221-0077.
