LOGAN, Utah - On Saturday, February 20, 2021, 48-year-old Allen Foss of Preston, Idaho was killed in a large avalanche on the east side of Sherman Peak in the Montpelier Ranger District.
Utah Avalanche Center staff visited the site on Monday, February 22 to investigate the incident. A preliminary accident report is available online at https://utahavalanchecenter.org/avalanche/60132. Foss was riding a snowmobile with two partners when the large avalanche released on the slope above them. The avalanche caught and buried him under heavy snow in a steep-sided gully. Despite heroic efforts by search and rescue crews and other riders in the area, Foss did not survive.
Heavy snow and drifting last week overloaded an exceptionally weak snowpack on many slopes in the region. Dangerous avalanche conditions exist, and avalanches remain likely in the backcountry. If you plan to recreate in the backcountry, the Utah Avalanche Center recommends using extreme caution, do not go alone, and carry emergency/rescue equipment including avalanche beacons. Avoid and stay out from under steep slopes.
By preparing ahead of time and using the resources provided, recreationists become aware of the dangers associated with winter recreation. Recreating responsibly, especially during the winter months, helps save lives.
To learn more about how to recreate responsibly during the winter, please visit www.recreateresponsibly.org/winter.