“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” We have all heard that adage, sometimes a few times too many.
Look at setbacks as opportunities, because failure is constructive feedback that tells you to try a different approach, etc. I am sure you can come up with a few yourselves.
The journal Obesity recently published a study that puts these sayings into light. At least in weight loss attempts, when you fall off the wagon, even if it is many times, each failure gets you better prepared for eventual achievement. The researchers established that achieving long-term weight loss success requires multiple attempts at it. Weight gain after losing weight is a necessary part of weight management and bettering health.
The researchers also suggested it was a good idea to use different approaches to weight loss, as this might be more beneficial in the long run.
Weight loss, like so many health initiatives, is a very personal journey. Changing lifestyle habits looks different for everyone and like most things in life, no shoe fits every foot. Some proven interventions that should be utilized include medication, psychological help and discussion, and other interventions beyond eating less and exercising more. Refining and continuing to try strategies that work for you personally is the key to success.
So, one more saying or quote that this study has proven: “Practice makes perfect.” Get back on the health wagon if you have fallen off.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
