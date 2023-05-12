 Skip to main content
'POWER, SEX AND GREED. AND FOR WHAT?': Lori Vallow found guilty on all charges

Kids Killed Doomsday Plot

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Friday. The jury convicted Vallow Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.

 Kyle Green - freelancer, FR171837 AP

BOISE — The prosecution said Lori Vallow was a woman searching for money, power and sex. Her attorneys said she was a mother caught in the clutches of a cult-like leader. On Friday afternoon, the jury decided who it believed when a verdict was reached after nearly seven hours of deliberation.

The jury found Vallow guilty on all six charges she faced, including the murder of her two children and the conspiracy to murder her husband’s ex-wife.

