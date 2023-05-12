'POWER, SEX AND GREED. AND FOR WHAT?': Lori Vallow found guilty on all charges

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Friday. The jury convicted Vallow Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.
BOISE — The prosecution said Lori Vallow was a woman searching for money, power and sex. Her attorneys said she was a mother caught in the clutches of a cult-like leader. On Friday afternoon, the jury decided who it believed when a verdict was reached after nearly seven hours of deliberation.
The jury found Vallow guilty on all six charges she faced, including the murder of her two children and the conspiracy to murder her husband’s ex-wife.
Vallow remained dead-faced, with no noticeable reaction as the verdict was read at the Ada County Courthouse. Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of Vallow’s late son, J.J., broke down in tears as the guilty verdicts were read for the charges concerning the death of the boy. Others cried in the courthouse halls and elevators after court was adjourned.
Vallow was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
“We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict, and we want to thank them, as well as the alternates, for their service over last six weeks during this trial,” prosecuting attorneys Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake said in a statement. “Given the pending case against the co-defendant (Daybell), we are unable to conduct any additional interviews or discuss further details of this matter. We want to assure each of you that we remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, J.J. Vallow and Tammy Daybell.
“We also want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable.”
Many people were wiping away tears as they filed out of the courtroom. In the elevators, people talked about how emotional of a day it was and expressed their joy with one another.
As the Woodcocks exited the courthouse, they were met with boisterous cheers. Cars passing by honked their horns in celebration. Larry Woodcock sang “We Will Rock You” by Queen — one of J.J. Vallow’s favorite songs. Then, he switched to Willie Nelson.
“Turn out the lights. The party’s over. They say that all. Good things will come. Lori, it came to you today!” Larry Woodcock sang.
Larry Woodcock expressed his gratitude to the jurors, the court system, law enforcement and the “meticulous” efforts of the prosecution.
“I hope that nobody ever has to go through this. I hope that nobody has to see and hear the details of what happened to J.J., to Tylee, to Tammy,” he said through tears. “J.J., PawPaw loves you. I wish you were here. … Tylee, PawPaw loves you. Tammy I never met you. Tammy, you are a part of our lives. Tammy, I am sorry for what happened. My heart hurts.”
Kay Woodcock expressed her gratitude for the law enforcement who worked on the case and the journalists who covered it, saying they had become part of their family. As the investigators who worked on the case exited the courthouse, they too were met with cheers.
Larry Woodcock offered a final question to Lori Vallow, one he said he’d be asking at her sentencing.
“Power, sex and greed. And for what?” he said.
The jury found Lori Vallow guilty on six counts:
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception (Tylee Ryan)
GUILTY: First-degree murder (Tylee Ryan)
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception (J.J. Vallow)
GUILTY: First-degree murder (J.J. Vallow)
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder (Tammy Daybell)
GUILTY: Grand theft
A sentencing date has not yet been announced. Lori Vallow will not face the death penalty, per a ruling made in March by Judge Steven Boyce. Lori Vallow’s attorneys filed a motion seeking the dismissal of the state’s intent to seek the death penalty, and Boyce granted it, citing the “voluminous” amount of recently discovered evidence the defense received and the defense attorneys’ concern about reviewing it all in time for the trial.
The trial lasted six weeks. Jurors and courthouse attendees heard from dozens of witnesses prior to the defense and prosecution resting on Tuesday. Law enforcement officers, FBI agents, forensics experts, family, friends and neighbors all took the stand in the case, as previously reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.