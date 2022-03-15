POCATELLO — Power poles caught fire in Pocatello on Tuesday night, knocking out power to much of the city.
The first power pole caught fire around 8 p.m. on West Maple Street near the Westwood Mall followed by a second power pole fire about an hour later on Monte Vista Drive.
Pocatello firefighters responded to both fires and extinguished the burning power poles, but as of 9:45 p.m. nearby streets remained shut down as a precaution.
West Maple Street between Richland and Moreland avenues and Monte Vista Drive between East Alameda Road and Jessie Avenue are currently closed to all traffic.
At one point nearly 4,000 Idaho Power customers in Pocatello were without electricity because of the burning power poles and as of 9:45 p.m. over 1,500 of those customers still had no electricity.
Idaho Power crews have responded to the fire-damaged power poles and expect to have power restored to everyone by 2 a.m. Wednesday.
We have received no reports that the burning power poles caused any injuries but the flames charred both the poles and the power lines they supported, causing blackouts throughout much of west, north and central Pocatello.
Idaho Power reported that the power pole fires were likely weather related. It rained in Pocatello on Tuesday.