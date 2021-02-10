UPDATE:
Power County sheriff's officials say Joseph Allen Young has been taken into custody. They expressed their appreciation for the support they received from Fort Hall Police, Idaho Fish & Game and the public.
Further details were not immediately available.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Power County sheriff’s officials are looking for a man they say fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.
They say a deputy attempted to stop a red vehicle on Interstate 86, but the driver, believed to be Joseph Allen Young, 31, did not yield.
Officers pursued Young to the Arbon Valley area, roughly five miles north of Pauline. At that point, the driver got out and fled on foot, heading south toward the Arbon hills, officials said.
They issued a Facebook post on Wednesday alerting people in the Arbon area that they were looking for Young, who is 6 feet tall, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
“Last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with west coast chopper type logo on the back, gray ballcap, and blue jeans,” according to the post.
Officials are asking community members to call 911 if they see the suspect. They say people should not approach Young directly.