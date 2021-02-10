AMERICAN FALLS — Power County sheriff’s officials say a 31-year-old suspect they were seeking has been taken into custody.
Joseph A. Young was being held at the Power County Jail on a $25,000 bond as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.
He’s been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony crime, according to Power County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Feb. 23.
Sheriff’s officials said the incident began on Wednesday when a deputy attempted to stop a red vehicle on Interstate 86, but the driver, believed to be Young, did not yield.
Officers pursued Young to the Arbon Valley area, roughly five miles north of Pauline. At that point, he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, heading south toward the Arbon hills, officials said.
They issued a Facebook post on Wednesday alerting people in the Arbon area that they were looking for Young and asking them to call 911 if they knew his whereabouts.
Later that day, sheriff’s officials updated the post to say that Young had been apprehended.
They did not release any additional details about Young or his arrest at that time, but did express their appreciation for the support they received.
“Thank you to Fort Hall Police, Shoshone-Bannock Fish & Game Enforcement, and the public for all your help,” the post states.